Alexander Mattison has a tough matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles give up 76 rushing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Mattison ran for 283 yards on 74 carries (16.6 yards per game) and scored five TDs a year ago.

Mattison vs. the Eagles

Mattison vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

In the run game, two players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

On the ground, Philadelphia allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player ran for multiple scores in a game against the Eagles last year.

Mattison will see the Eagles squad that gave up 121.6 rushing yards per game last year and was 16th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

Mattison and the Vikings will play the NFL's 17th-ranked rushing defense from a season ago in terms of touchdowns conceded (15).

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (0)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison hit the over on his rushing yards total in three games (30.0%) out of 10 opportunities last year.

The Vikings, who were seventh in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.5% of the time.

Mattison had a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (0)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in three of eight games last year (37.5%).

He was targeted on 18 passes last season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Mattison had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Mattison's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 ATT / 54 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

