The Chicago Cubs (78-68) visit the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (2-1, 4.58 ERA).

Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.47 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.58 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

The Rockies will send Blach (2-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .312 batting average against him.

Blach has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Blach will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.7 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-9) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.47 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 26 games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 26 starts this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

