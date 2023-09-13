Wednesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-68) versus the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on September 13.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (2-1, 4.58 ERA).

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been victorious in 47, or 36.7%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 25-58 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (633 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.72) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule