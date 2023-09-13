Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Wednesday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery squaring off against the Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rays at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel (1-1) when the clubs play Wednesday.

TB: Bradley MIN: Keuchel 18 (86 IP) Games/IP 6 (26.1 IP) 5.34 ERA 4.78 11.6 K/9 4.8

Vegas Odds for Rays at Twins

TB Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIN Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Ty Blach (2-1) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

CHC: Taillon COL: Blach 26 (133.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (59 IP) 5.47 ERA 4.58 8.2 K/9 5.2

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Rockies

CHC Odds to Win: -185

-185 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 12 runs

Guardians at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will look to Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

CLE: Allen SF: Harrison 22 (117.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (20.1 IP) 3.68 ERA 4.87 8.7 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (6-6) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (12-7) when the teams play on Wednesday.

LAA: Anderson SEA: Castillo 26 (136 IP) Games/IP 29 (175.1 IP) 5.36 ERA 3.13 7.4 K/9 9.8

Cardinals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-2) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Gibson (14-8) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

STL: Rom BAL: Gibson 4 (17.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (168.2 IP) 7.79 ERA 5.12 5.7 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 STL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10.5 runs

Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jackson Rutledge (0-0) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Colin Selby (2-1) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

WSH: Rutledge PIT: Selby 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 14 (16.2 IP) - ERA 8.64 - K/9 11.9

Reds at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Connor Phillips (0-0) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

CIN: Phillips DET: Rodríguez 1 (4.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (130.1 IP) 9.64 ERA 3.18 13.5 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -150

-150 CIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (16-5) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

ATL: Strider PHI: Sanchez 28 (162 IP) Games/IP 15 (80 IP) 3.89 ERA 3.26 13.9 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

ATL Odds to Win: -190

-190 PHI Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Montgomery (8-11) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Kikuchi (9-5) when the teams play on Wednesday.

TEX: Montgomery TOR: Kikuchi 28 (161.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (148.2 IP) 3.62 ERA 3.57 8.0 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-7) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will look to Joey Lucchesi (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

ARI: Gallen NYM: Lucchesi 30 (187.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.31 ERA - 9.4 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets

ARI Odds to Win: -145

-145 NYM Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Tanner Houck (4-9) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

NYY: Schmidt BOS: Houck 29 (140.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (87 IP) 4.54 ERA 5.28 8.9 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYY Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown (10-11) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

OAK: Blackburn HOU: Brown 18 (92.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (141.1 IP) 4.08 ERA 4.84 9.2 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 9 runs

Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Steven Cruz (0-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (7-7) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

KC: Cruz CHW: Clevinger 5 (5 IP) Games/IP 20 (108.2 IP) 7.20 ERA 3.64 9.0 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (8-6) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Trevor Megill (1-0) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

MIA: Garrett MIL: Megill 28 (143.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (29.1 IP) 3.82 ERA 3.38 8.8 K/9 14.1

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers

MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (13-9) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

SD: Snell LAD: Pepiot 29 (161 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 2.57 ERA 0.86 11.7 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -135

-135 SD Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

