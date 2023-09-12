Nolan Jones vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .277 with 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this year (62.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Jones has driven home a run in 28 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (43.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.286
|AVG
|.269
|.375
|OBP
|.342
|.504
|SLG
|.515
|14
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|26
|38/18
|K/BB
|71/18
|9
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
