Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Minnesota Vikings are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- Vikings games hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.
- With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- The Vikings had eight wins at home last year and five on the road.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+12500
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+750
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1300
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+1600
