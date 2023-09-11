Ryan McMahon -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 124 hits and an OBP of .327, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 84 of 134 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (24.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (43 of 134), with more than one RBI 16 times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 70 .276 AVG .217 .349 OBP .306 .506 SLG .388 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 87/28 K/BB 87/34 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings