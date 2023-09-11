Player prop bet odds for Cody Bellinger, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 124 hits with 29 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .245/.327/.445 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (128 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .251/.288/.413 on the year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has collected 138 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .318/.361/.551 on the year.

Bellinger has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped 36 bases.

He's slashed .281/.341/.391 so far this season.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with two doubles and three walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

