On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 92 of 134 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 11.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has an RBI in 47 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .281 AVG .223 .325 OBP .252 .454 SLG .373 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 81/11 2 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings