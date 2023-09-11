Elehuris Montero vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (207 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs and Jordan Wicks on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Montero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412.
- Montero has gotten at least one hit in 52.3% of his games this season (34 of 65), with multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.2%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.379
|OBP
|.225
|.505
|SLG
|.331
|11
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|29/8
|K/BB
|57/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Wicks (3-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
