Elehuris Montero and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (207 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs and Jordan Wicks on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

Montero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412.

Montero has gotten at least one hit in 52.3% of his games this season (34 of 65), with multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Montero has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.2%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .333 AVG .182 .379 OBP .225 .505 SLG .331 11 XBH 9 2 HR 4 17 RBI 13 29/8 K/BB 57/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings