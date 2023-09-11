The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .232 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Trejo has gotten at least one hit in 46.3% of his games this season (31 of 67), with more than one hit seven times (10.4%).

He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Trejo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .224 AVG .238 .268 OBP .283 .355 SLG .333 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 9 16/5 K/BB 32/7 2 SB 3

