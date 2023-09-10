The Phoenix Mercury versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to catch on a Sunday WNBA schedule that includes six thrilling matchups.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play the Washington Mystics

The Mystics travel to face the Liberty on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 32-7

32-7 WAS Record: 18-21

18-21 NYL Stats: 89.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)

89.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third) WAS Stats: 80.3 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.8 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9.5

-9.5 NYL Odds to Win: -575

-575 WAS Odds to Win: +430

+430 Total: 162.5 points

The Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx go on the road to face the Fever on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 12-27

12-27 MIN Record: 19-20

19-20 IND Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th) MIN Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 IND Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 163.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Atlanta Dream host the Dallas Wings

The Wings travel to face the Dream on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 19-20

19-20 DAL Record: 21-18

21-18 ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh) DAL Stats: 87.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Rhyne Howard (17.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.4 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1.5

-1.5 ATL Odds to Win: -122

-122 DAL Odds to Win: -101

-101 Total: 171.5 points

The Connecticut Sun take on the Chicago Sky

The Sky travel to face the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 27-12

27-12 CHI Record: 17-22

17-22 CON Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (first)

82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (first) CHI Stats: 81.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.0 APG) CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (18.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9.5

-9.5 CON Odds to Win: -542

-542 CHI Odds to Win: +390

+390 Total: 162.5 points

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Seattle Storm play the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks go on the road to face the Storm on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 11-28

11-28 LAS Record: 16-23

16-23 SEA Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)

78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (eighth) LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 LAS Odds to Win: -

- SEA Odds to Win: -

- Total: 139.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces face the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Aces on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 33-6

33-6 PHO Record: 9-30

9-30 LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (second)

92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (second) PHO Stats: 76.4 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -18.5

-18.5 LVA Odds to Win: -5128

-5128 PHO Odds to Win: +1570

+1570 Total: 165.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.