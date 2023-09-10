At U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, the Minnesota Vikings meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Vikings should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (25.1 points allowed per game), the Vikings put up better results on offense, ranking eighth in the NFL by averaging 24.9 points per game. The Buccaneers totaled 18.4 points per game on offense last year (25th in NFL), and they gave up 21.1 points per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 5.5) Toss Up (46) Vikings 26, Buccaneers 19

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

The Vikings covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Last season, 11 Minnesota games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 46 points, 0.4 fewer than the average total in last season's Vikings contests.

Buccaneers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

In Tampa Bay games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Buccaneers games averaged 43.4 total points last season, 2.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 24.9 25.1 27 25.2 22.6 25 Tampa Bay 18.4 21.1 21.4 22.2 15 19.8

