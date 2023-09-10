The Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to play in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will T.J. Hockenson get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Last season Hockenson grabbed 86 passes on 129 targets for 914 yards and six scores, averaging 53.8 yards.

Hockenson caught a touchdown pass in four of 17 games last year, and he scored multiple receiving TDs on two occasions.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 38 0 Week 2 Commanders 7 3 26 0 Week 3 @Vikings 4 3 18 1 Week 4 Seahawks 12 8 179 2 Week 5 @Patriots 4 1 6 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 5 4 48 0 Week 8 Dolphins 4 3 80 0 Week 9 @Commanders 9 9 70 0 Week 10 @Bills 10 7 45 0 Week 11 Cowboys 9 5 34 0 Week 12 Patriots 6 5 43 1 Week 13 Jets 6 4 33 0 Week 14 @Lions 8 6 77 0 Week 15 Colts 9 3 33 0 Week 16 Giants 16 13 109 2 Week 17 @Packers 12 7 59 0 Week 18 @Bears 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 11 10 129 0

