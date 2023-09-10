T.J. Hockenson has a tough matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers gave up 203.6 passing yards per game last season, ninth-best in the league.

Hockenson put together a solid campaign a year ago, producing six receiving touchdowns and 914 yards (53.8 ypg).

Hockenson vs. the Buccaneers

Hockenson vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Against Tampa Bay last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Buccaneers allowed 29 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Through the air, Tampa Bay did not allow an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass against it last year.

The 203.6 yards per game given up by the Buccaneers through the air last season were the ninth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Buccaneers' defense was ranked 28th in the league with 29 passing TDs allowed last year.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (0)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In nine of his 17 games last season (52.9%), Hockenson went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 914 receiving yards on 129 targets last season, he was 86th in the league (7.1 yards per target).

Hockenson caught a touchdown pass in four of 17 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs twice.

Hockenson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2022 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 179 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 9 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 TAR / 7 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 9 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 TAR / 13 REC / 109 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 12 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 11 TAR / 10 REC / 129 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

