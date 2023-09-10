Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Giants on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and others in this contest.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .245/.327/.444 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 128 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a .253/.290/.416 slash line so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI (103 total hits).
- He has a .289/.354/.535 slash line on the season.
- Flores will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 8
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 68 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .251/.370/.404 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
