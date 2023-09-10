The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +185 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies have a 3-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games). For three games in a row, Colorado and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.3 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 46 wins in the 125 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 2-28 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 140 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 22-52 20-34 31-56 32-65 19-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.