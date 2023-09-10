The Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kirk Cousins find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Cousins ran for 97 yards on 31 attempts (5.7 ypg) last season. He scored two rushing TDs.

He found the end zone on the ground in two games last year, but did not score multiple rushing TDs either time.

Kirk Cousins Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 23 32 277 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 27 46 221 1 3 2 20 0 Week 3 Lions 24 41 260 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 38 273 1 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 32 41 296 1 1 4 4 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 20 30 175 2 0 2 -5 0 Week 8 Cardinals 24 36 232 2 0 4 22 1 Week 9 @Commanders 22 40 265 2 1 2 -2 0 Week 10 @Bills 30 50 357 1 2 6 12 0 Week 11 Cowboys 12 23 105 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 30 37 299 3 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Jets 21 35 173 1 0 3 9 0 Week 14 @Lions 31 41 425 2 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Colts 34 54 460 4 2 2 0 0 Week 16 Giants 34 48 299 3 0 1 2 0 Week 17 @Packers 18 31 205 1 3 3 37 0 Week 18 @Bears 17 20 225 1 0 0 0 0 Wild Card Giants 31 39 273 2 0 1 1 1

