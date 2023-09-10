Kirk Cousins has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers gave up 203.6 passing yards per game last year, ninth-best in the league.

Cousins averaged 267.5 yards passing per game and threw for 29 TDs last year. In addition Cousins picked up 97 rushing yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Cousins vs. the Buccaneers

Cousins vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Against Tampa Bay last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Buccaneers gave up at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Tampa Bay allowed nine players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

The Buccaneers allowed 203.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the pass last season.

The Buccaneers' defense ranked 28th in NFL play last season by conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 271.5 (0)

271.5 (0) Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)

Cousins Passing Insights

Cousins exceeded his passing yards prop bet total in nine games last year, or 56.2% of games with a prop available.

The Vikings threw the football in 62.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt last year, 15th in the league.

Cousins threw for a touchdown 16 times last year in 17 games played, including multiple TD passes nine times.

Kirk Cousins Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (0)

Cousins Rushing Insights

Cousins hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 16 opportunities last year (31.2%).

Cousins rushed for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not score more than one either time.

Cousins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 23-for-32 / 277 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 27-for-46 / 221 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 24-for-41 / 260 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 25-for-38 / 273 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 32-for-41 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 1 TD at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 20-for-30 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 24-for-36 / 232 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 22-for-40 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 30-for-50 / 357 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 12-for-23 / 105 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 30-for-37 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 21-for-35 / 173 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 31-for-41 / 425 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 34-for-54 / 460 YDS / 4 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 34-for-48 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 18-for-31 / 205 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 17-for-20 / 225 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 31-for-39 / 273 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD

