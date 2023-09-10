Kirk Cousins Week 1 Preview vs. the Buccaneers
Kirk Cousins has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers gave up 203.6 passing yards per game last year, ninth-best in the league.
Cousins averaged 267.5 yards passing per game and threw for 29 TDs last year. In addition Cousins picked up 97 rushing yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cousins and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cousins vs. the Buccaneers
- Cousins vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games
- Against Tampa Bay last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- The Buccaneers gave up at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.
- In the passing game, Tampa Bay allowed nine players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.
- Last year, the Buccaneers allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.
- The Buccaneers allowed 203.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the pass last season.
- The Buccaneers' defense ranked 28th in NFL play last season by conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Watch Vikings vs Buccaneers on Fubo!
Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers
- Passing Yards: 271.5 (0)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Cousins with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cousins Passing Insights
- Cousins exceeded his passing yards prop bet total in nine games last year, or 56.2% of games with a prop available.
- The Vikings threw the football in 62.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt last year, 15th in the league.
- Cousins threw for a touchdown 16 times last year in 17 games played, including multiple TD passes nine times.
Kirk Cousins Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers
- Rushing Yards: 4.5 (0)
Cousins Rushing Insights
- Cousins hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 16 opportunities last year (31.2%).
- Cousins rushed for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not score more than one either time.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cousins' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|23-for-32 / 277 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|27-for-46 / 221 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs
|2 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|24-for-41 / 260 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|25-for-38 / 273 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|32-for-41 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 4 YDS / 1 TD
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|20-for-30 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|24-for-36 / 232 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD
|at Commanders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|22-for-40 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|30-for-50 / 357 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs
|6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|12-for-23 / 105 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|30-for-37 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|21-for-35 / 173 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|31-for-41 / 425 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|34-for-54 / 460 YDS / 4 TDs / 2 INTs
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|34-for-48 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|18-for-31 / 205 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs
|3 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|17-for-20 / 225 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|31-for-39 / 273 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.