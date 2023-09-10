Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers conceded the ninth-fewest passing yards last season, 203.6 per game.

Osborn was targeted 90 times last season and collected 650 receiving yards on 60 receptions with five touchdowns. He delivered 38.2 receiving yards per game.

Osborn vs. the Buccaneers

Osborn vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Tampa Bay last season, three players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 29 players caught a TD pass.

Tampa Bay didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

The Buccaneers yielded 203.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Buccaneers' defense ranked 28th in league play last year by allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (0)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In five of his 15 games (33.3%) last season, Osborn hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 7.2 yards per target last year (82nd in NFL), racking up 650 yards on 90 passes thrown his way.

Osborn had a receiving touchdown in five of 17 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Osborn's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 11 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 5 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 16 TAR / 10 REC / 157 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 5 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

