Harold Castro vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Harold Castro (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 55.8% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 86 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven home a run in 20 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 21 of 86 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.274
|AVG
|.236
|.278
|OBP
|.263
|.323
|SLG
|.315
|6
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|13
|33/1
|K/BB
|29/5
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (0-2) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering four hits.
