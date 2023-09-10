Charlie Blackmon vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .284 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- In 73.1% of his games this season (57 of 78), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has had an RBI in 25 games this season (32.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (47.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|35
|.308
|AVG
|.254
|.398
|OBP
|.349
|.509
|SLG
|.354
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|25/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (0-2) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.
