The Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming is compiling 320.0 yards per game on offense (100th in the FBS), and rank 102nd on defense, yielding 431.0 yards allowed per game. Portland State ranks 102nd in points per game (7.0), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FCS with 81.0 points allowed per contest.

Below in this story, we will provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on MW Network.

Wyoming vs. Portland State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Wyoming vs. Portland State Key Statistics

Wyoming Portland State 320.0 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.0 (107th) 431.0 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 729.0 (115th) 171.0 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.0 (46th) 149.0 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 52.0 (116th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 149 passing yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 68 yards (68.0 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season, Sam Scott has carried the ball seven times for 44 yards (44.0 per game) and one touchdown.

John Michael Gyllenborg's 37 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled five catches and one touchdown.

Wyatt Wieland has put together a 33-yard season so far, reeling in two passes on eight targets.

Treyton Welch has hauled in three receptions for 31 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per game.

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 35 yards on 5-of-14 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 53 yards.

Quincy Craig has totaled 42 yards on eight carries.

Jaden Casey has collected three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 17 (17.0 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Nate Bennett has racked up 10 receiving yards (10.0 yards per game) on two receptions.

Chance Miller's one catch (on two targets) has netted him 9 yards (9.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

