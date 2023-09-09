The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0) hit the road to play the Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

South Dakota State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (45.0 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (7.0 points allowed per game). Montana State's offense has been thriving, posting 63.0 points per contest (fourth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 37th by giving up 20.0 points per game.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Key Statistics

South Dakota State Montana State 403.0 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 638.0 (11th) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.0 (44th) 209.0 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.0 (1st) 194.0 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.0 (33rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 121 pass yards for South Dakota State, completing 80% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.

Amar Johnson has 70 rushing yards on eight carries.

Angel Johnson has collected 48 yards on 10 carries.

Griffin Wilde's 79 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted four times and has collected four catches and one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in three receptions totaling 41 yards so far this campaign.

Devon Cole Jr. has hauled in two catches for 26 yards, an average of 26.0 yards per game.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Tommy Mellott has racked up 157 yards on 57.1% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 79 yards .

Scottre Humphrey has carried the ball 14 times for 114 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jared White has one reception for 47 yards (47.0 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball four times for 84 yards and one score.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has totaled five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 59 (59.0 yards per game). He's been targeted six times.

Ryan Lonergan's one target has resulted in one catch for 45 yards.

