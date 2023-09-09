Sean Bouchard vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)
- Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Bouchard got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 11.5% of his games last season (26 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to home plate.
- In 26.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 26), Bouchard drove in a run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He scored in nine of his 26 games last year.
Other Rockies Players vs the Giants
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.375
|AVG
|.260
|.529
|OBP
|.413
|.417
|SLG
|.540
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants gave up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Webb (9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 30th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.66), 11th in WHIP (1.096), and 32nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
