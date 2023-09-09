Rockies vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 9
The San Francisco Giants (71-70) meet the Colorado Rockies (51-89) on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (9-12) for the Giants and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 5.98 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Over 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.
- Anderson has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Anderson has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Chase Anderson vs. Giants
- He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 603 total runs scored while batting .238 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .388 slugging percentage (25th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 153 home runs (21st in the league).
- Head-to-head against the Giants this season, Anderson has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- Webb (9-12) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 6.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Logan Webb vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with 619 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (28th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 15-for-54 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 1/3 innings this season.
