Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Giants on September 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies matchup at Oracle Park on Saturday, starting at 9:05 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .247/.330/.448 slash line on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .255/.292/.419 so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (9-12) will take the mound for the Giants, his 30th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
- The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.66), 11th in WHIP (1.096), and 32nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|6.2
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|5.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|9
|4
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|8.2
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 102 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI.
- He's slashing .290/.356/.540 so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 8
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has collected 94 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.369/.404 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
