The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) host the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oregon has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 81 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this year. With 33 points per game on offense, Texas Tech ranks 63rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 102nd, surrendering 35 points per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on FOX.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Oregon Texas Tech 729 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (64th) 200 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (59th) 348 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93 (108th) 381 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (19th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has compiled 287 yards (287 ypg) on 23-of-27 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball four times for a team-high 119 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on three catches for 30 yards (30 per game).

Jordan James has piled up 86 yards on 10 carries, scoring three times.

Troy Franklin's team-leading 106 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of nine targets) with two touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has grabbed seven passes while averaging 100 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Tez Johnson's three receptions have yielded 41 yards.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 338 yards on 31-of-47 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 36 yards.

Tahj Brooks is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 39 yards, or 39 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jerand Bradley has totaled eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 88 (88 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has one touchdown.

Myles Price has caught six passes and compiled 65 receiving yards (65 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Brown's two receptions (on three targets) have netted him 51 yards (51 ypg).

