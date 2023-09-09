The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Jones enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%) Jones has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

In 16.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 45 .287 AVG .277 .378 OBP .352 .512 SLG .535 14 XBH 23 7 HR 8 22 RBI 26 36/18 K/BB 68/18 9 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings