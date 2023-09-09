Elehuris Montero vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (.484 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Giants.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks.
- In 50.8% of his games this year (32 of 63), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (20.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has driven in a run in 20 games this season (31.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.333
|AVG
|.157
|.379
|OBP
|.198
|.505
|SLG
|.304
|11
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|56/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Webb (9-12) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 173 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
