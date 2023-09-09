Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on September 9 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .283.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 56 of 77 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Blackmon has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 34 .308 AVG .252 .398 OBP .349 .509 SLG .354 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 24/14 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings