Brendan Rodgers vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.2% of them.
- In 27 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (11.1%).
- In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.261
|AVG
|.167
|.306
|OBP
|.231
|.413
|SLG
|.167
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|14/3
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 30th of the season. He is 9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.66), 11th in WHIP (1.096), and 32nd in K/9 (8.3).
