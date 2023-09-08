The San Francisco Giants (70-70) and Colorado Rockies (51-88) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Rockies a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The probable starters are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Ty Blach (2-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.

Blach has recorded two quality starts this season.

Blach will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.6 frames per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.239 in three games this season.

Harrison will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

