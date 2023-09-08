Charlie Blackmon vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the mound, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .284.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (30.3%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 37 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|33
|.308
|AVG
|.252
|.398
|OBP
|.347
|.509
|SLG
|.358
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|23/13
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants are sending Harrison (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
