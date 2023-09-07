Myles Gaskin, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 91st among RBs; 541st overall), tallied 5.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 95th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Minnesota Vikings RB.

Myles Gaskin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.40 9.69 - Overall Rank 450 545 541 Position Rank 102 141 91

Similar Players to Consider

Myles Gaskin 2022 Stats

Myles Gaskin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 5 @Jets 3.3 4 9 0 0 Week 12 Texans 2.1 6 17 0 0

