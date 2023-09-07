Johnny Mundt, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 80th among TEs; 619th overall), posted 20.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 60th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Minnesota Vikings TE.

Johnny Mundt Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.00 7.23 - Overall Rank 345 581 619 Position Rank 58 112 80

Johnny Mundt 2022 Stats

Mundt filled up his receiving stat line last year, recording 19 receptions for 140 yards and one TD. He was targeted 21 times and put up 8.2 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Mundt accumulated 6.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, one yard and one touchdown.

Johnny Mundt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 1.7 3 3 17 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Lions 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.6 2 2 6 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.1 2 2 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 6.1 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 2.0 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Jets 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Colts 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 16 Giants 1.6 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 1.2 1 1 12 0

