Is Jalen Reagor a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Minnesota Vikings WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Is Reagor on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jalen Reagor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.90 19.47 - Overall Rank 352 415 917 Position Rank 136 156 276

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Reagor 2022 Stats

Reagor saw 13 targets last year and reeled in eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, posting 6.1 yards per game.

Reagor accumulated 6.1 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

In what was his worst game of the season, Reagor finished with -0.5 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets. That was in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Rep Reagor and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Reagor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Eagles 2.4 2 1 7 0 Week 3 Lions 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 6.1 1 1 1 1 Week 11 Cowboys 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 12 Patriots 2.5 1 1 25 0 Week 13 Jets 4.6 1 1 38 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Colts -0.5 2 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 2.2 2 2 17 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.