Jalen Reagor 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Jalen Reagor a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Minnesota Vikings WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Jalen Reagor Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|18.90
|19.47
|-
|Overall Rank
|352
|415
|917
|Position Rank
|136
|156
|276
Jalen Reagor 2022 Stats
- Reagor saw 13 targets last year and reeled in eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, posting 6.1 yards per game.
- Reagor accumulated 6.1 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Reagor finished with -0.5 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets. That was in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Jalen Reagor 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|2.4
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1.4
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2.5
|1
|1
|25
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|4.6
|1
|1
|38
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|-0.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|2.2
|2
|2
|17
|0
