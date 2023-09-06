After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)

  • Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Bouchard picked up a base hit in 15 out of 26 games last season (57.7%), with at least two hits in six of those games (23.1%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 11.5% of his games last season (26 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bouchard picked up an RBI in seven out of 26 games last year (26.9%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (11.5%).
  • He scored a run in nine of his 26 games last season.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 16
.375 AVG .260
.529 OBP .413
.417 SLG .540
1 XBH 8
0 HR 3
4 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 21/12
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Davies (2-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.45 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
