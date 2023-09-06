The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) and Colorado Rockies (51-87) play on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks and Chris Flexen (1-6) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.45 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .320 to opposing hitters.

Flexen is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Flexen will try to build on a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.3 innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chris Flexen vs. Diamondbacks

He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 14th in the league with 645 total runs scored while batting .252 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .417 slugging percentage (15th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 151 home runs (20th in the league).

Flexen has pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Diamondbacks this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Davies (2-5) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 6.45 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Zach Davies vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 606 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 1160 hits, 18th in baseball, with 135 home runs (28th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.