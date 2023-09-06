The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .230 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks.

In 49.2% of his 61 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .333 AVG .140 .379 OBP .186 .505 SLG .290 11 XBH 7 2 HR 4 17 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 54/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings