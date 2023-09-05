The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) will lean on Corbin Carroll when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (50-87) at Chase Field on Tuesday, September 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+180). A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (1-7, 6.21 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (5-14, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Rockies' matchup versus the Diamondbacks but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ezequiel Tovar hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 36 (62.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 6-1 (85.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have won in 45, or 37.2%, of the 121 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win three times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.