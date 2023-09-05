The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero take the field at Chase Field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 135 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.529 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (5-14) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 26 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.