How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero take the field at Chase Field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 135 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.529 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Freeland (5-14) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 27th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Freeland has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Darius Vines
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-9
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Alex Cobb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
