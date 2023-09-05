Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Brandon Pfaadt, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Diamondbacks are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+170). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -210 +170 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 4-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (seven of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 45 wins in the 121 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 10-39 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 136 games with a total.

The Rockies are 20-14-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 21-49 20-33 30-54 31-63 19-24

