Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Jones will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last outings.

Jones has had a hit in 49 of 80 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (23.8%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Jones has had an RBI in 24 games this season (30.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .287 AVG .270 .378 OBP .343 .512 SLG .500 14 XBH 19 7 HR 7 22 RBI 21 36/18 K/BB 67/16 9 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings