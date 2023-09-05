Elehuris Montero -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .234.

Montero has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 60 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has had an RBI in 20 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (33.3%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .333 AVG .144 .379 OBP .183 .505 SLG .298 11 XBH 7 2 HR 4 17 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 53/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings