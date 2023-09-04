The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) and Colorado Rockies (50-86) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Rockies a series loss to the Blue Jays.

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (10-6) for the Diamondbacks and Peter Lambert (3-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (10-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-5, 4.95 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Lambert heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Lambert is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.3 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 23 appearances this season.

Peter Lambert vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the hill against a Diamondbacks team that is hitting .253 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (13th in the league) with 151 total home runs (19th in MLB play).

Lambert has pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three against the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (10-6) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 24 games this season.

He has 15 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .249 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .402 (20th in the league) with 135 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 11-for-46 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

