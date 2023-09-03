Rutgers vs. Northwestern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Sunday, September 3
In the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, September 3 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Scarlet Knights to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Rutgers vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Northwestern (+6)
|Over (39.5)
|Rutgers 22, Northwestern 21
Rutgers Betting Info (2022)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Scarlet Knights a 69.0% chance to win.
- The Scarlet Knights won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Rutgers won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 6 points or more last season.
- Scarlet Knights games hit the over six out of 12 times last season.
- The point total average for Rutgers games last season was 46.4, 6.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
Northwestern Betting Info (2022)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.
- The Wildcats won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Northwestern's ATS record as an underdog of 6 points or more was 5-4 last season.
- A total of five of Wildcats games last season went over the point total.
- The average total for Northwestern's games last season was 48.4 points, 8.9 more than this game's over/under.
Scarlet Knights vs. Wildcats 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Rutgers
|17.4
|29.3
|23.3
|28.7
|11.5
|29.8
|Northwestern
|13.8
|28.3
|13
|30.5
|11.2
|25.8
