Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (74-62) square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (50-85) in the series rubber match at Coors Field on Sunday, September 3. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +190 moneyline odds. Toronto is favored on the run line (-2.5). An 11.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (10-8, 3.30 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rockies and Blue Jays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+190), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 92 times and won 49, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 45 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 1-23 when favored by +190 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.