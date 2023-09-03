How to Watch the Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Kevin Gausman gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Coors Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Rockies Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 596 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.529 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chase Anderson (0-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 22 against the Miami Marlins, throwing six innings and giving up three earned runs.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Braves
|L 14-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bryce Elder
|8/29/2023
|Braves
|L 3-1
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Charlie Morton
|8/30/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Darius Vines
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-9
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.