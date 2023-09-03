Kevin Gausman gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Coors Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 596 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.529 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 22 against the Miami Marlins, throwing six innings and giving up three earned runs.

He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb

