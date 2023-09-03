MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, September 3
For Sunday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Sandy Alcantara's Marlins and Josiah Gray's Nationals.
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the calendar for September 3.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will look to Carson Spiers (0-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|CHC: Taillon
|CIN: Spiers
|24 (121.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|5.62
|ERA
|-
|7.8
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Cubs at Reds
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Wade Miley (7-3) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|PHI: Suarez
|MIL: Miley
|17 (97.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (93.2 IP)
|3.88
|ERA
|3.17
|8.2
|K/9
|5.8
For a full preview of the Suarez vs Miley matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Brewers
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Brewers
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Alcantara (6-12) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Gray (7-11) when the clubs play Sunday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|WSH: Gray
|27 (176.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (137.2 IP)
|4.28
|ERA
|4.05
|7.5
|K/9
|7.8
For a full breakdown of the Alcantara vs Gray matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals
- MIA Odds to Win: -165
- WSH Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill (7-7) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|SEA: Kirby
|NYM: Megill
|25 (156.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (97 IP)
|3.28
|ERA
|5.29
|8.2
|K/9
|7.6
For a full preview of the Kirby vs Megill matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Mets
- SEA Odds to Win: -160
- NYM Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (1-13) when the teams play on Sunday.
|BOS: Sale
|KC: Greinke
|15 (77.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (119.1 IP)
|4.75
|ERA
|4.98
|11.1
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Royals
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Michael Kopech (5-12) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|DET: Skubal
|CHW: Kopech
|10 (50.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (124 IP)
|3.93
|ERA
|5.08
|10.5
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox
- DET Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (8-13) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|STL: Thompson
|27 (154.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (39 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|3.92
|7.8
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -155
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (8-7) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|MIN: Maeda
|TEX: Gray
|16 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (137.2 IP)
|4.69
|ERA
|3.60
|10.4
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- MIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (10-8) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|TOR: Gausman
|COL: Anderson
|26 (155.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (60.2 IP)
|3.30
|ERA
|6.08
|11.7
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rockies
- TOR Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-6) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Kyle Muller (1-5) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|LAA: Anderson
|OAK: Muller
|24 (122.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (63.1 IP)
|5.58
|ERA
|7.67
|7.6
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Angels at Athletics
- LAA Odds to Win: -155
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-10) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will give the start to Bobby Miller (8-3) when the teams meet Sunday.
|ATL: Morton
|LAD: Miller
|26 (147.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (87.2 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|4.00
|10.1
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -110
- ATL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Xzavion Curry (3-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|TB: Bradley
|CLE: Curry
|16 (74.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|33 (79 IP)
|5.54
|ERA
|4.10
|11.9
|K/9
|6.3
Live Stream Rays at Guardians
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-8) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zac Gallen (14-6) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|BAL: Flaherty
|ARI: Gallen
|24 (129.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (173.1 IP)
|4.73
|ERA
|3.32
|8.9
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -140
- BAL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (7-5) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (5-6) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|SF: Cobb
|SD: Lugo
|25 (141.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (115.1 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|3.67
|8.0
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -140
- SF Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Astros Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Cristian Javier (9-2) when the teams face off Sunday.
|NYY: King
|HOU: Javier
|43 (73 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (131.1 IP)
|2.96
|ERA
|4.66
|10.7
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -160
- NYY Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Astros
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
